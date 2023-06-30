MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of July 3, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work planned by the Missouri Department of Transportation in North Missouri for the week of July 3-9.

Most routine work zones will stop for the Independence Day holiday, but some long-term work zones and closures will remain in place. If possible, work zones will stop at noon on Friday, June 30, and resume the morning of Wednesday, July 5.

All road closures and planned roadwork can be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County:

Interstate 29: Pavement improvement and guardrail/cable project from south of Business Route 71 to just south of Route O (Buchanan County) through late October 2023. Work will be completed overnight Sunday through Friday, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. An 11.6-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route N: CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route B to 410th Street on July 6, from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Atchison County:

U.S. Route 136: Resurfacing project from G Avenue to the Missouri River through December 2023. A 12-foot width restriction and 14-foot height restriction are in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Buchanan County:

I-29: Pavement improvement and guardrail/cable project from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to just south of Route O through late October 2023. Work will be completed overnight Sunday through Friday, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route Y: CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at both the south and north Bee Creek bridges through December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-229: CLOSED southbound for a bridge rehabilitation project from Sixth and Atchison Streets to Lake Boulevard through December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route V: Permit/utility work from Parker Road to the Platte County line through early July.

Route 116: Permit/utility work from Route M to Fenton Road from July 5 to 31.

Caldwell County:

Route 13: CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through December 2023. The project will be broken up into three stages with a signed detour in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 13: CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Route 13 bridge over U.S. Route 36 in Hamilton through early August. (Contractor: Capitol Paving and Construction LLC.)

Carroll County:

U.S. Route 24: Bridge rehabilitation projects: Route E (Benton Street) over U.S. Route 65 through July. U.S. Route 24 over BNSF Railroad just east of the U.S. Route 65 interchange through August. U.S. Route 24 over Little Wakenda Creek east of Carrollton through August.

Route U: Pothole patching from July 5-7.

Route W: Pothole patching from July 5-7.

Chariton County:

Route D: CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the East Fork of Bee Branch Bridge through mid-September. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route D: CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Clarks Creek Bridge through mid-October. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Daviess County:

I-35: Concrete replacement from mile marker 81 to mile marker 84 from July 5-7. The road will be narrowed to one lane at various locations in both directions around-the-clock.

Route 6: Scrub seal project from Route 31 (DeKalb County) to U.S. Route 69 from July 3-10. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Route PP: Pothole patching on July 7.

DeKalb County:

Route 6: Scrub seal project from Route 31 to U.S. Route 36 from July 3-10. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Route 31: Scrub seal project from Route E to U.S. Route 69 (Daviess County) from July 3-10. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Route EE: CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Grindstone Road to Wamsley Road on July 5, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route A: Pothole patching from July 5-7.

Gentry County:

Route YY: CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in a replacement project scheduled to be a part of the September 2023 letting for contractor bids.

U.S. Route 136: Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 169 to Route J (Nodaway County) through mid-August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route E: CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Walnut Fork Bridge through August. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC.)

Route T: CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Brushy Creek Bridge through October. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route EE: Pothole patching on July 5-6.

Grundy County:

Route W: CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Wolf Creek Bridge, between Routes 6 and WW, through early July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route W: CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge, between Route WW and F, through July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route N: CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the No Creek Bridge, northeast of Trenton, through July. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route 6: Intersection improvement project at Route 146 and 30th Avenue through mid-September. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists. Access to/from 30th Avenue will be closed through early July. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Harrison County:

Route D: CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Ames Creek Bridge, west of Bethany, through early October. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

I-35: Concrete replacement from mile marker 81 to mile marker 84 from July 5-7. The road will be narrowed to one lane at various locations in both directions around-the-clock.

Holt County:

U.S. Route 159: Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River near Rulo, Nebraska, to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue through November 2023. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Linn County:

Route C: CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Yellow Creek, 1 mile west of Missouri Route 111, through mid-September. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Livingston County:

Route D: CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in the Northwest Bridge Bundle, which is scheduled to be in the December 2023 letting for contractor bids.

Route C: CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through July. (Contractor: L.G. Barcus and Sons, Inc.)

Mercer County:

Route B: CLOSED for a sealing operation from U.S. Route 136 to the Iowa State line from July 5-7, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The road will be closed in various locations daily.

Nodaway County:

U.S. Route 136: Resurfacing project from Route J to U.S. Route 169 (Nodaway County) through mid-August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route 46: Pavement and guardrail improvements project from Country Club Road to Katydid Road through July. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route N: CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 390th Street to 400th Street on July 5, from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Putnam County:

Route Y: CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 136 to Route 129 from July 5-7, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Route U: CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 136 to the Iowa state line on July 6, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sullivan County:

Route KK: CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Meadowlark Road to Route UU on July 7, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route PP: CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 6 to Brashear on July 7, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Worth County

Route PP – Paving, July 5-7

