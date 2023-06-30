Obituary & Services: Delores Jean Ratliff

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Delores Jean Ratliff, aged 91, of Gilman City, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at a nursing home in Gallatin, Missouri.

She was born on July 16, 1931, in Gilman City, Missouri, to Moss and Jane Grace (Bartlett) Marshall.

On May 15, 1949, she married Darrell Ratliff in Trenton, Missouri, who preceded her in death on August 24, 2019.

Delores was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an active member of the Christian Union Church and later the First Baptist Church of Gilman City, Missouri.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Dorothy Holmes and Deva McHargue, brothers Forrest and Dean Marshall, and great-grandson Cody Ratliff.

Delores is survived by her children: Ron (Iva) Ratliff, and Connie (Bob) Ward, both of Gilman City, Missouri; Cathie Sutton, Rick (Beth) Ratliff, and Cheri (Bryan) Foster, all of Bethany, Missouri. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Stacey (Donna) Ratliff, Shannon (Charla) Ratliff, Brian (Jill) Ward, Todd (Kyla) Ward, Alisha (Jason) Burke, Ashley (Patrick) Johnson, Amy (Nino) Mansour, Hilary Marshall, Adam (Amanda) Ratliff, Leanna (Tyler) Hamilton, Augusta (Matt) Schartz, Ryne (Allyson) McNeely, Calvin (Aerial) Foster, Alex (Ashley) Foster, and Seth (Jaimie) Foster. Additionally, she leaves behind 33 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Lynda Ratliff and Carolyn Griffin, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, at the First Baptist Church in Gilman City, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany, Missouri. Following the service, burial will take place at Masonic Cemetery in Gilman City, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Memorials can be made to the Masonic Cemetery and/or Christian Union Cemetery, care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Related