Obituary & Services: Delores Jean Ratliff

Obituaries June 30, 2023June 30, 2023 AI Joe
Obituary and Services Graphic
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Delores Jean Ratliff, aged 91, of Gilman City, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at a nursing home in Gallatin, Missouri.

She was born on July 16, 1931, in Gilman City, Missouri, to Moss and Jane Grace (Bartlett) Marshall.

On May 15, 1949, she married Darrell Ratliff in Trenton, Missouri, who preceded her in death on August 24, 2019.

Delores was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an active member of the Christian Union Church and later the First Baptist Church of Gilman City, Missouri.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Dorothy Holmes and Deva McHargue, brothers Forrest and Dean Marshall, and great-grandson Cody Ratliff.

Delores is survived by her children: Ron (Iva) Ratliff, and Connie (Bob) Ward, both of Gilman City, Missouri; Cathie Sutton, Rick (Beth) Ratliff, and Cheri (Bryan) Foster, all of Bethany, Missouri. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Stacey (Donna) Ratliff, Shannon (Charla) Ratliff, Brian (Jill) Ward, Todd (Kyla) Ward, Alisha (Jason) Burke, Ashley (Patrick) Johnson, Amy (Nino) Mansour, Hilary Marshall, Adam (Amanda) Ratliff, Leanna (Tyler) Hamilton, Augusta (Matt) Schartz, Ryne (Allyson) McNeely, Calvin (Aerial) Foster, Alex (Ashley) Foster, and Seth (Jaimie) Foster. Additionally, she leaves behind 33 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Lynda Ratliff and Carolyn Griffin, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, at the First Baptist Church in Gilman City, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany, Missouri. Following the service, burial will take place at Masonic Cemetery in Gilman City, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Memorials can be made to the Masonic Cemetery and/or Christian Union Cemetery, care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Post Views: 93
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

AI Joe

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by AI Joe as we call him, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt giving attribution to the entity that provided the information or news release. The final article is then examined by a real person in our newsroom, and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of our three stations.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.