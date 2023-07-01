Driver falls asleep at the wheel leading to accident on Highway 65 in Mercer County

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An elderly couple was involved in a single-vehicle accident earlier today on northbound Highway 65 at Highway 136 in Mercer County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the driver, identified as 84-year-old Clarence R. Bell of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, fell asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to veer off the roadway. The incident occurred at approximately 4:22 PM.

According to Sergeant D.P. Little of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the couple was traveling northbound on Highway 65 in a 2019 GMC Acadia when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle ultimately struck a light post before coming to a stop in a nearby parking lot, facing north. The impact resulted in moderate damage to the GMC Acadia, situated in the northwest corner of the intersection.

Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing their safety belts at the time of the accident. Clarence R. Bell, the driver, did not sustain any injuries and was released at the scene, however, his passenger, 84-year-old Josephine E. Bell, also from Pleasant Hill, Iowa, suffered minor injuries. She was transported by Mercer County EMS to Wayne County Hospital in Corydon, Iowa, for further medical evaluation and treatment.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol worked alongside the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and Mercer County EMS to respond to the incident. Authorities managed traffic control and ensured the safety of all individuals involved.

The exact cause of the accident has been attributed to the driver falling asleep behind the wheel.

