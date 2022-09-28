Walsworth donates $5,000 to Marceline and Brookfield schools

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

In celebration of the company’s 85th anniversary and their commitment to literacy, Walsworth is making $2,500 donations to schools and literacy programs near each of its six locations. Checks will be presented to both the Marceline R-V Schools and the Brookfield R-III School District by CEO Don O. Walsworth on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

“Growing up in a printing family, it was a given that reading materials were always readily available. By giving back to our communities, we hope to provide the same opportunity to young readers in the area,” President Don Walsworth said. “As a company that prints numerous yearbooks, textbooks and other educational materials, the choice to support programs that will allow students to appreciate those materials was clear.”

In addition to the Marceline and Brookfield school districts, Walsworth gave $2,500 to schools and literacy programs near each of its four other locations, for a total of $15,000 to support literacy.

Benton Harbor Area Schools, Benton Harbor, Michigan

Fulton 58 Public Schools, Fulton, Missouri

Lead to Read KC, Kansas City area, Missouri, and Kansas

Ripon Area School District, Ripon, Wisconsin

In further support of local teachers and students, each location held a school supply drive in August. Walsworth – Marceline and Walsworth – Brookfield employees donated hundreds of supplies like pens, pencils, erasers, crayons, glue sticks, and safety scissors, which were distributed to local schools.