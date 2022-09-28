Saint Columban Catholic Church in Chillicothe to hold Fall Festival fundraiser

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Saint Columban Catholic Church in Chillicothe will hold its Fall Festival on October 2nd as a fundraiser for the church. Activities are planned in the parking lot and area near the Bishop Hogan Memorial School of Chillicothe from noon to 4 pm.

There will be face painting, country, and second-hand treasures stores, a cake walk, Bingo, entertainment by someone from the Kansas City area and local residents, inflatables, and other games. Wristbands can be purchased for games.

The Knights of Columbus will prepare food, which will include pulled pork, tenderloins, burgers, funnel cakes, ice cream, and cake.

There will also be a raffle for prizes donated by local businesses. Someone does not have to be present to win. Raffle tickets will cost $1.00 for 10 and $10.00 for 12.

Free will donations will be accepted for the Saint Columban Catholic Church Fall Festival on October 2nd.