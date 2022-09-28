Livingston County Library hosting annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Library is hosting its Annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest for adults.

Drop off your decorated, not carved, pumpkins at the Adult Library at 450 Locust Street between October 1st and the 15th. Pumpkins of any size, shape, or color can be used.

Stop in for a spell while the pumpkins are on display and cast a vote for your favorite starting October 17th through the end of the day on Saturday, October 22nd. Pumpkins will also be posted on Facebook for virtual voting for anyone too afraid to venture out at this time of year. The votes will be tallied and a ghastly winner announced on Monday, October 24th. A small prize will be included for the winner. Pumpkins may be picked up from November 1-6. Any pumpkins not picked up by November 6 will be used for werewolf bait.

For more information about this program and any upcoming adult programs, contact Kirsten Mouton at 660-646-0547 or email at [email protected].