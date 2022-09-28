Missouri Department of Conservation and partners to offer free trapping clinic near Sumner

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A free Beginner’s Trapping Clinic will be offered Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15 and Oct. 16, at the Habitat Flats Lodge near Sumner.

This clinic is hosted by the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Trappers Association. The clinic begins at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 15. Free meals and lodging will be provided at Habitat Flats.

This clinic will include both instruction and time spent setting and running traps. Experienced trappers will talk about equipment, techniques, regulations, skinning, and fur handling. All species of Missouri furbearers will be covered. Traps will be set by instructors and attendees on Saturday and checked on Sunday. Participants should bring outdoor clothing and rubber boots for being in the field in and around water and varying weather conditions.

Space is limited. Registration is required. The registration deadline is Saturday, Oct. 8. To register, call 660-412-3225.