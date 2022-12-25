Video: 19 Troopers graduate from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 19 troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on December 22, 2022. The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO. The graduation ceremony, as it was live-streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page, is presented below. The 115th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on July 5, 2022. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on January 9, 2023.

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe provided the keynote address. Director Sandra K. Karsten, Missouri Department of Public Safety, and Colonel Eric T. Olson also addressed the class during the graduation. The Honorable Patricia Breckenridge, Supreme Court of Missouri, administered the Oath of Office to the new troopers. The Troop F Color Guard presented the colors and Trooper Timothy J. O’Sullivan, a member of the graduating class, sang the national anthem. Pastor Donald Carson, First Church of God, St. James, MO, provided the invocation and benediction.

Four class awards were presented during the graduation ceremony. Trooper Michael J. Ashley earned the physical fitness award. Trooper Jordan A. Koester earned the firearms award. Trooper Lyndon T. Carson earned the academics award. Trooper Lyndon T. Carson accepted the Superintendent’s Award having earned the most points overall.

The recruits accumulate points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 25 weeks at the Academy. The highest number of points in each category earns the respective award. Trooper Lyndon T. Carson earned the Superintendent’s Award, which is presented to the person with the most points overall. You can click or tap each photo below to see the image in full size.

The names (hometowns) and first assignments of members of the 115th Recruit Class are listed below:

Troop A

Hunolt, Alexander C., Rutledge, MO, Zone 5, Ray/Carroll Counties

O’Hara, Colten J., Pierce City, MO, Zone 9, Lafayette County

Williams, Ty R., Granby, MO, Zone 15, Henry County

Troop B

Billings, Jorden R., Bowling Green, MO, Zone 3, Linn/Chariton Counties

Munch, Carter L., Hannibal, MO, Zone 3, Linn/Chariton Counties

Troop C

Ashley, Michael J., Jefferson City, MO, Zone 8, St. Charles County

Carson, Lyndon T., Kirkwood, MO, Zone 2, North St. Louis County

Kelly, Melissa L., Greenville, IL, Zone 8, St. Charles County

O’Sullivan, Timothy J., Imperial, MO, Zone 2, North St. Louis County

Roberts, Benjamin C., Mountain Grove, MO, Zone 1, North St. Louis County

Troop D

Daniels, Aaron B., Webb City, MO, Zone 12, Christian County

Troop E

Jones, Logan M., Miner, MO, Zone 9, Pemiscot/New Madrid Counties

Troop F

Koester, Jordan A., Coulterville, IL, Zone 15, Callaway County

Troop G

Edens, Caz A.C., Ramona, CA, Zone 5, Douglas/Ozark Counties

Poynter, Nathaniel B., Houston, MO, Zone 2, Texas/Wright Counties

Troop H

Matthews, Russell A., Fredericktown, MO, Zone 1, Atchison/Holt Counties

Tanner, Joshua M., St. Charles, MO, Zone 10, Daviess/DeKalb Counties

Troop I

Baird, Macy T., Farmer City, IL, Zone 9, Crawford County

Sutton, Logan T., Clarksville, MO, Zone 3, Crawford County

