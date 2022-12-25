Two injured, including 10-year-old boy, in crash on I-35

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two Iowa residents were hurt early Sunday when a sports utility vehicle overturned on Interstate 35 near Cameron.

Thirty-nine-year-old Kristen Myers of Ames, Iowa was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries and a ten-year-old boy from Ames was taken to the hospital in Cameron with minor injuries. Both occupants were passengers in an SUV driven by 41-year-old Michael Myers of Ames Iowa. He was not reported hurt.

The southbound vehicle went off the right side of I-35, overturned, and came to rest on its wheels under the Highway 36 overpass demolishing the SUV.

The patrol does not release the names of juveniles in accident reports.

