Two injured, including 10-year-old boy, in crash on I-35

Local News December 25, 2022 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Two Iowa residents were hurt early Sunday when a sports utility vehicle overturned on Interstate 35 near Cameron.

Thirty-nine-year-old Kristen Myers of Ames, Iowa was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries and a ten-year-old boy from Ames was taken to the hospital in Cameron with minor injuries. Both occupants were passengers in an SUV driven by 41-year-old Michael Myers of Ames Iowa. He was not reported hurt.

The southbound vehicle went off the right side of I-35, overturned, and came to rest on its wheels under the Highway 36 overpass demolishing the SUV.

The patrol does not release the names of juveniles in accident reports.

 

Post Views: 554
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.