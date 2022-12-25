Two injured in crash involving car and pickup

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two area residents sustained injuries in an accident involving a car and pickup truck in Clay County on Thursday morning, December 22.

The Highway Patrol reports pickup driver 47-year-old Jeannie Pettit of Gallatin and car passenger 71-year-old Darlene Rainey of Jamesport were taken by emergency medical services to the Liberty Hospital. Their injuries were described as minor. No injuries were reported for the driver of the car, 22-year-old Thomas Wehren of Valparaiso, Indiana.

Both vehicles traveled north on Interstate 35, and the car was in the number one lane due to a previous crash. The pickup reportedly slid on ice and struck the car at the 19.2-mile marker. The car was totaled, and the truck had moderate damage.

All occupants were reported as wearing seat belts

