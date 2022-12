Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Carrollton resident was taken to a hospital early Thursday morning after being injured when a sports utility vehicle slid on ice and went off Highway 65 in Saline County.

Sixty-year-old Dawn Moore received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Sedalia.

After the southbound car slid on ice, it went off the left side of the highway, down an embankment, and was extensively damaged.

The report noted she was wearing a seat belt.

