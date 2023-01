WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Marceline man sustained what the Highway Patrol called minor injuries when the car he drove struck a deer five miles south of Macon the morning of January 3rd.

An ambulance took 54-year-old John Calhoun to the Samaritan Hospital of Macon.

The car traveled south on U. S. Highway 63 before it hit the deer on the road. The vehicle was totaled.

The Patrol notes Calhoun wore a safety device.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

