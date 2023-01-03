Two injured in crash on Highway 63 in La Plata

Local News January 3, 2023January 3, 2023 John Anthony
Accident Graphic
The teenage operator of a four-by-four machine was injured in a traffic accident Monday morning on Highway 63 in La Plata.

The 13-year-old boy received what the highway patrol called serious injuries and was taken by an ambulance to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville.

A trooper reported the youth allegedly failed to yield to a northbound pickup and a collision occurred at Highway 156. The truck was driven by 59-year-old Richard Ellison of Bevier. He wasn’t hurt. His passenger, 58-year-old Susan Ellison of Bevier, received minor injuries and was taken by private auto to the Samaritan Hospital in Macon.

The report listed extensive damage to the pickup and moderate to the utility vehicle.

Assistance was provided by the Macon county sheriff’s department, Macon county ambulance, and LaPlata Police Department.

