Livingston County authorities arrest two after investigation into burglary at Dawn Apartments

Local News January 3, 2023 KTTN News
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox has released information about an alleged incident at the Dawn Apartments on December 29th involving an apartment being burglarized and items stolen. Two individuals were arrested.

Twenty-year-old Payden Robert Brown of Dawn and 18-year-old Madeline Grace Ellis were arrested by the sheriff’s office on December 30th for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance. Cox notes investigation continues involving the reported burglary and theft.

Brown is housed at the Caldwell County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 bond. Ellis is housed at the Harrison County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 bond.

Cox says officers responded to the Dawn Apartments the night of December 29th, and the investigation continued into December 30th during which individuals were interviewed. The sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant for a different apartment in the same area and seized items.

