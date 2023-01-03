Livingston County “Most Wanted” fugitive arrested in Indiana

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Livingston County “Most Wanted” fugitive was arrested in Grant County, Indiana on January 3rd.

The warrant for 48-year-old Stacy Lynn Crist of Marion, Indiana was for an alleged probation violation on original felony possession of a controlled substance. Bond was denied by the court.

Livingston County jail management records show Crist was originally incarcerated on this case on August 26th, 2020, and released on bond on August 31st, 2020. Crist was again arrested on the case and ordered to serve 60 days of shock detention on April 6th, 2021.

Crist has been a fugitive since August 27th, 2021. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office will extradite her at the earliest opportunity once the extradition process has been completed.

