Trenton R-9 School District Superintendent Daniel Gott has clarified a comment from the Tuesday night school board meeting. He noted that the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has not stated they are against a four-day school week.

Gott explained that DESE officials have expressed concerns about four-day weeks. This gave him the impression that DESE might not be in favor of the four-day school weeks and could potentially request restrictions in the future.