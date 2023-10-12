U.S. Drought Monitor reveals increased “Extreme Drought” in the Green Hills Region

Extreme drought has expanded into the Green Hills in the past week, according to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor map. The map was released on Thursday morning, October 12, and is based on conditions as of Tuesday morning, October 10.

Extreme drought now covers the eastern edge of Putnam County.

Severe drought has expanded into southern Daviess County, and moderate drought now covers most of the rest of that county. Severe drought also covers north and east Caldwell County, southwest Livingston County, southern Linn County, northeast Sullivan County, and about the western half of Putnam County. Abnormally dry conditions still cover most of Harrison County, southwest Mercer County, and northwest Grundy County. Moderate drought covers the rest of the Green Hills.

Extreme and severe drought have expanded in Northeast Missouri, and moderate drought has expanded in Northwest Missouri. Extreme and moderate droughts have expanded in Western and Central Missouri. Moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions have decreased in Southern Missouri.

Abnormally dry conditions or some degree of drought cover 83.88% of the state, which is 1.53% less than last week.

As of Thursday morning, October 12, Trenton was 8.67 inches below average for the year-to-date rainfall. There were 0.25 inches of rain measured in Trenton for the week ending Tuesday morning, October 10.