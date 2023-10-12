Obituary & Services: Matthew and Carin (Thrasher) Dixon

On Saturday, October 7, 2023, Matthew and Carin (Thrasher) Dixon of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away due to an automobile accident. Matthew Dixon, 64, was born on February 20, 1959, the son of Don Rex and Joyce Mae (Zintz) Dixon. Carin Dixon, 66, was born on October 7, 1957, the daughter of Walter and Beverly Thrasher. On October 25, 1986, Matthew and Carin were united in marriage in Rogersville, Missouri.

Together, Matthew and Carin raised AQHA, American Quarter Horses, and cattle on their farm. They loved spending time together, listening to country music, and dancing. They dedicated their lives to the Lord, becoming Christians while attending Zion Baptist Church of Cainsville and Highview Baptist Church of Chillicothe. Matthew worked for Tractor Supply Company, and Carin was an LPN, having worked several years at The Baptist Home and, more recently, at Cameron Regional Medical Center.

Matthew and Carin are lovingly survived by their children, Cailin Thrasher Dixon, Padriac Dixon, and Mitch Sapp; eight grandchildren. Matthew is also survived by two brothers, David Dixon and his wife Regina, and Bill Dixon and his wife Gladys, as well as one sister, Jackie McPherson and her husband Ben. Carin is survived by two brothers, Mark Thrasher and Kevin Thrasher, and one sister, April Brunick. They also leave behind numerous nieces, nephews, and a lifetime of friends whom they loved like family.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 13, 2023, in Weaver Cemetery, Ozark, Missouri, under the care and direction of Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 13, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Barnes Family Funeral Home. Love offerings are suggested to the family in lieu of flowers.