High school English teacher, Brianna Coppage, resigns from St. Clair School District over OnlyFans site involvement

In a recent development from the St. Clair R-XIII School District in eastern Missouri, Brianna Coppage has tendered her resignation. The decision came in the wake of an investigation initiated by the district following reports of Coppage’s involvement with the adult content platform, OnlyFans.

Coppage, 28, was previously placed on leave by the district after allegations surfaced regarding her performances on the pornographic website. The district’s probe into the matter was instigated by an individual not associated with the district and not a resident of St. Clair. Interestingly, the district authorities themselves did not stumble upon the website in question.

St. Clair Superintendent Kyle Kruse confirmed that Coppage’s decision to resign was made voluntarily. He mentioned, “Coppage decided to move forward in a different direction.” Kruse further added, “The resignation was accepted by the Board, and the district will obtain a qualified replacement. The educational process for our students will continue without interruption.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch shed light on Coppage’s earnings from the subscriber-based platform, estimating her monthly income to be between $8,000 to $10,000. Coppage has reportedly expressed her intentions to persist with her postings on the website.

(Photo submitted by Brianna Coppage)