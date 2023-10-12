High school English teacher, Brianna Coppage, resigns from St. Clair School District over OnlyFans site involvement

State News October 12, 2023October 12, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Brianna Coppage - (Photo submitted by Brianna Coppage)
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

In a recent development from the St. Clair R-XIII School District in eastern Missouri, Brianna Coppage has tendered her resignation. The decision came in the wake of an investigation initiated by the district following reports of Coppage’s involvement with the adult content platform, OnlyFans.

Coppage, 28, was previously placed on leave by the district after allegations surfaced regarding her performances on the pornographic website. The district’s probe into the matter was instigated by an individual not associated with the district and not a resident of St. Clair. Interestingly, the district authorities themselves did not stumble upon the website in question.

St. Clair Superintendent Kyle Kruse confirmed that Coppage’s decision to resign was made voluntarily. He mentioned, “Coppage decided to move forward in a different direction.” Kruse further added, “The resignation was accepted by the Board, and the district will obtain a qualified replacement. The educational process for our students will continue without interruption.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch shed light on Coppage’s earnings from the subscriber-based platform, estimating her monthly income to be between $8,000 to $10,000. Coppage has reportedly expressed her intentions to persist with her postings on the website.

(Photo submitted by Brianna Coppage)

Post Views: 353
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.