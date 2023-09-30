Missouri high school English teacher placed on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans porn account

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

A high school English teacher from St. Clair, Missouri, has been placed on administrative leave after it was discovered she was performing on an adult content website to supplement her income.

Brianna Coppage, 28, an educator at St. Clair High School, acknowledged the potential risks of her actions and believes her teaching career may be over. The revelation came to light after Coppage was interviewed by two school administrators. Following the interview, her access to school email and other software was suspended pending an investigation.

Coppage, in an interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, expressed her apprehension about the situation. “It was always like this cloud hanging over my head. I never knew when I would be discovered,” she said. She added that she had been anticipating this outcome after learning that people were becoming aware of her online activities.

The school district’s Superintendent, Kyle Kruse, released a statement confirming that they were informed about an employee’s potential involvement in posting inappropriate content online. “The district has engaged legal counsel to conduct a comprehensive investigation,” Kruse stated. Any actions resulting from the investigation will align with board policy and legal counsel’s guidance.

St. Clair High School, located approximately 55 miles southwest of St. Louis, serves around 750 students.

Coppage revealed that she joined the OnlyFans platform during the summer to augment her teacher’s salary. As a second-year teacher, she earned roughly $42,000 last year. However, her OnlyFans account brought in an additional $8,000 to $10,000 monthly. She opted for OnlyFans, believing the subscription-based model would help shield her identity. Coppage emphasized that no content was created or uploaded while on school premises.

Despite the controversy, Coppage’s OnlyFans account has seen a surge in subscribers. She has since increased her subscription rate and intends to continue posting. “I don’t think sex work has to be shameful,” Coppage remarked, expressing no regrets about joining the platform. However, she wishes the circumstances had unfolded differently.

Related