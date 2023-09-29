Multi-county pursuit ends with arrest of Excelsior Springs man

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

An Excelsior Springs man was charged after an alleged multi-county vehicle pursuit on September 27.

Online court records indicate that 42-year-old Ronald Crumley was charged in Clay County with felony resisting arrest by fleeing. His bond was set at $50,000. Crumley entered a not-guilty plea in court on September 28. A bond hearing is set for October 3.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy identified a vehicle on Highway 92 and Regency on the afternoon of September 27, which was reportedly linked to drug distribution. The vehicle had a malfunctioning brake light and when deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver sped away.

Clay County deputies chased the vehicle north on Highway 69 into Clinton County. Clinton County deputies and detectives joined the pursuit, which extended into Caldwell County and concluded near Benton and Price roads.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office discovered a woman inside the vehicle, while a man fled into the nearby woods. K-9 Freyja was deployed and located the suspect, who was reportedly concealed in the brush.

Crumley informed deputies he ran because he was on parole and did not wish to return to prison.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted with the September 27 incident.

