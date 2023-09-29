MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 2, 2023

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Oct. 2-8.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Pavement improvement and guardrail/cable project from south of Business Route 71 to just south of Route O (Buchanan County) through late October 2023. Work will be completed overnight Sunday through Friday, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Short-term ramp closures may occur. An 11.6-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route 48 – Roadside work from U.S. Route 71 to Route P, Oct. 2-6

U.S. Route 71 – Scrub seal project, Oct. 4-11. (Contractor: Vance Brothers)

I-29 – RAMP CLOSED for a scrub seal project from southbound I-29 to northbound I-229 (Exit 43), Oct. 4 (Contractor: Vance Brothers)

U.S. Route 71 – RAMP CLOSED for a scrub seal project from southbound U.S. Route 71 to southbound I-29, Oct. 5 (Contractor: Vance Brothers)

I-29 – RAMP CLOSED for a scrub seal project from northbound I-29 to northbound U.S. Route 71 (Exit 56A), Oct. 6 (Contractor: Vance Brothers)

I-229 – RAMP CLOSED for a scrub seal project from northbound I-229 northbound to I-29 (Exit 14BC) , Oct. 6 (Contractor: Vance Brothers)

U.S. Route 71 – RAMP CLOSED for a scrub seal project from southbound U.S. Route 71 to northbound I-29, Oct. 9 (Contractor: Vance Brothers)

I-29 – RAMP CLOSED for a scrub seal project from northbound I-29 to southbound I-229 (Exit 56B), Oct. 9 (Contractor: Vance Brothers)

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from the Missouri River to G Avenue through November 2023. A 12-foot width restriction and 14-foot height restriction are in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route D – CLOSED at U.S. Route 136 for resurfacing project through early October. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work from Route M to I-29, Oct. 2-6.

Route 46 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 59 to Route EE, Oct. 2-6.

Buchanan County

I-29 – Pavement improvement and guardrail/cable project from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to just south of Route O through late October 2023. Work will be completed overnight Sunday through Friday, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Short-term ramp closures may occur. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at both the south and north Bee Creek Bridges through December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-229 – CLOSED southbound for a bridge rehabilitation project from Sixth and Atchison streets to Lake Boulevard through Oct. 5. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

I-229 – CLOSED northbound beginning Oct. 5 for a bridge rehabilitation project from Sixth and Atchison streets to Lake Boulevard through December 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance westbound at the bridge over 12 th Street, Oct. 2-5, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane during working hours.

Route AC – Scrub seal project. Oct. 3-4 (Contractor: Vance Brothers)

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through December 2023. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Clinton County

Route NN – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Castile Creek Bridge through December. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction LLC)

I-35 – Concrete replacement northbound from mile marker 44 to mile marker 47, Oct. 6-20. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with a 12-foot width restriction.

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound from mile marker 46.5 to mile marker 43, Oct. 6-20. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with a 12-foot width restriction.

Daviess County

Route 13 – Pothole patching from 250 th Street to Route 6 north of Gallatin, Oct. 2

Route E – Pothole patching, Oct. 3-6

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in a replacement project scheduled to be a part of the September 2023 letting for contractor bids.

Route T – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Fitzgerald Creek Bridge through mid-November.

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from C Spur Junction to Route FF, Oct. 3, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grundy County

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Routes 146 and W through November. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists. Access to/from Route W will be closed. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Linn County

Route 11 – Intersection improvement project south of U.S. Route 36 in Brookfield, through October. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route DD – CLOSED in 1-mile segments for pothole patching from Clark Road to Route Y, Oct. 2-4, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route M – CLOSED in 1-mile segments for pothole patching from Route C to Route O, Oct. 4-6, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route Y – CLOSED in 1-mile segments for pothole patching from Route DD to Argo Road, Oct. 4-6, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in the Northwest Bridge Bundle which is scheduled to be in the December 2023 letting for contractor bids.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through October. (Contractor: L.G. Barcus and Sons, Inc.)

Sullivan County

Route 5 – Intersection improvement project at Mid-Lake Road, Route N, and Mayapple Road through early November. (Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Aug. 21 – early November: Intersection improvements at Route 5 and Mid-Lake Road. Traffic Impacts: The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. Motorists may face travel delays.

Sept. 5 – early November: Intersection improvements on Route 5 at the intersections of Route N and Mayapple Road. Traffic Impacts: The roadway will be CLOSED during construction. Motorists will be directed to follow the signed detour on Routes 6, J, Y, N, and B.



Route C – Scrub seal project, Oct. 2-6 (Contractor: Vance Brothers)

