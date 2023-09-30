Obituary & Services: Lura Christine (Crooks) Fisher

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Lura Christine (Crooks) Fisher, age 85, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 28, with family and loved ones by her side.

She was the youngest daughter of Wesley and Octa (Hart) Crooks, born on October 30, 1937, in a farmhouse east of Unionville, MO. Chris began her early education in Oregon. Later, the family moved to Hartford, Lancaster, and Milan, where she completed her primary education. Eventually, they relocated to Edina, where she graduated from high school in 1955. Chris married Edgar L. Fisher on June 11, 1960. From this union, two daughters were born: Cara Kincanon (Randy) and Nancy Sheehan (Mike), both of Unionville. Chris accepted Christ and was baptized at a young age.

Due to Edgar’s job, they resided in several states, with Chris managing the home and family. Upon Edgar’s retirement in 1978, they returned to their hometown. Chris was happiest when her home was bustling with kids and grandkids. Visitors could always find cookies in the cookie jar. She loved to cook, and her meals resembled buffets filled with everyone’s favorites. Chris was her grandchildren’s most ardent supporter during their school activities.

Chris was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edgar L. Fisher (on January 4, 1982); mother and father-in-law, James and Annie Fisher; sister and brother-in-law, Verba and Robert Norris; son-in-law, Kent Murphy; nieces, Karen Sue Norris and Patricia Geosling; and nephews, Michael Norris and Bobby Norris.

Survivors include her daughters, Cara (Randy) Kincanon and Nancy (Mike) Sheehan; best friend and companion of 17 years, Donald Butler; grandchildren, Megan (Brian) Quint, Mitchell (Nico) Murphy, Morgen Murphy, and Jenna (Dalton) Lawson; great-grandchildren, Tristen Festervand, Ada Evans, Case Lawson, and Oaklen Lawson; step-grandchildren, Ron (Andrea) Kincanon, Kimberly Kincanon, Leslie (Kevin) Endicott, Cody (Bridget) Quint, Carson Quint, and Carter Quint; and step-great-grandchild, Korley Quint. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and step-great-grandchildren.

Services for Chris will be held on Wednesday, October 4, at Playle and Collins Funeral Home in Unionville, MO. Visitation is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., followed by funeral services at 2:00 p.m. Interment will take place at the Unionville Cemetery in Unionville, MO, immediately after the service. Pallbearers include Mitchell Murphy, Morgen Murphy, Tristen Festervand, Mike Sheehan, Randy Kincanon, Brian Quint, and Dalton Lawson. Honorary pallbearers are Joe Carter, Cody Quint, Carson Quint, Carter Quint, Case Lawson, Oaklen Lawson, and Ronnie Kincanon.

Memorials can be made to the Hospice of Northeast Missouri or the PC Cafe and Resources (Meals on Wheels).

