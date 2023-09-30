Obituary & Services: Roger D. Stephenson

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Roger D. Stephenson, 87, a resident of Ludlow, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at Golden Age Nursing Home in Braymer, Missouri.

Roger was born to Bert D. (Pa) Stephenson and Florence (Hudson) Stephenson (Ma) on February 29, 1936, in Braymer, Missouri. He completed his education up to the 8th grade in Braymer before joining the workforce to support his family. On May 29, 1964, he married Bonnie J. Anderson in Ludlow, Missouri. She passed away on June 29, 2021. Roger was employed by the Public Water Supply and also assisted numerous farmers as a hired hand. He had a passion for fishing, hunting, and his hound dogs.

He is survived by his beloved children: a son, Kyle Stephenson, and his wife, Kelly, of Overland Park, Kansas; and a daughter, Jill Seaman, and her husband, Mark, of Mooresville, Missouri. Roger cherished his grandchildren: Brian, Taylor, Faren, Troy, Kali, Lainee, Colton, Emily, and Morgan. He had seventeen great-grandchildren, with five having preceded him in passing. His sisters-in-law, Barbara Allen and Trudy Anderson, also survive him. He is now reunited in heaven with his parents, his wife Bonnie, and siblings Pat and Geri Gilliland, Larry and Rosie Damerell, Bob and Shirley Thomas, David Allen, Bill Anderson, and John and Joyce Radabaugh.

Graveside services are scheduled for Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at McCoskrie Cemetery in Ludlow, Missouri. Visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, October 13, 2023, from 12:00 noon to 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to McCoskrie Cemetery and can be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.

