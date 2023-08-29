Trenton Police Department reports 118 nuisance incidents filed in 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department reports 118 nuisance incidents have been filed for 2023, as of August 25th.

That is an increase of 19 from what was reported through July 24 and a decrease of 51 from what was reported from January through August 22nd last year.

A nuisance summary indicates the greatest number of complaints this year involved grass and weeds with 54. There were 46 involving trash and debris, 15 involving unregistered vehicles, and three involving the open storage of a disabled vehicle.

Fifty-four incidents were active, 46 had been cleared, and 18 had been prosecuted. There were 16 nuisance-related cases on the court docket.

Related