Livingston County Steam and Gas Association to host “Old Time Harvest Days”

The Livingston County Steam and Gas Association will hold Old Time Harvest Days, starting in September. The event will be at the Livingston County Fairgrounds of Chillicothe from September 29th through October 1st.

That Friday will include hands-on demonstrations for children and a honey bee show. The Stanley Steamers Band will perform at 7 o’clock.

That Saturday will include apron and quilt shows and a children’s pedal pull. The Parade of Power will be at 1 o’clock. There will also be a VFW program at 2 o’clock and a tractor rodeo at 6 o’clock.

A church service will be that Sunday at 9 o’clock. A quilt raffle will be at noon.

Various demonstrations will be held on September 29th and 30th.

There will be an All Things Corn contest with cash prizes for the most original, most unique, and the judge’s favorite.

Food concessions and indoor restrooms will be available. No drugs or alcohol are allowed on the fairgrounds.

Information on camping reservations, vendor spaces, and quilt show entries can be obtained by calling Marie Hinnen at 660-752-6499. General information on the Old Time Harvest Days from September 29th through October 1st can be obtained by calling Mike Williams at 660-359-7333. More information can also be found on the organization’s website.

