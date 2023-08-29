Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge announces open units for 2023 dove hunting season

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge has announced that specific units will be open for dove hunting for the upcoming season, which kicks off on September 1, 2023. The self-check-in and check-out process will be conducted at the Hunters Headquarters, located on the north end of the refuge.

Hunters are required to possess both a Missouri small game hunting permit and a migratory bird hunting permit. Additionally, hunters must check-in and obtain a harvest card, which can be picked up at the time of check-in. Maps and regulations will also be available upon check-in.

The hunting fields are primarily composed of volunteer wheat, however, it should be noted that there is minimal wheat in the fields this year compared to previous seasons. Non-toxic shot is mandatory for all hunting activities within Swan Lake NWR.

For more information on dove hunting regulations, visit the Missouri Department of Conservation website.

Related