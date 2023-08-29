Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge announces open units for 2023 dove hunting season

Local News August 29, 2023 KTTN News
Swan Lake Wildlife Refuge
Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge has announced that specific units will be open for dove hunting for the upcoming season, which kicks off on September 1, 2023. The self-check-in and check-out process will be conducted at the Hunters Headquarters, located on the north end of the refuge.

Hunters are required to possess both a Missouri small game hunting permit and a migratory bird hunting permit. Additionally, hunters must check-in and obtain a harvest card, which can be picked up at the time of check-in. Maps and regulations will also be available upon check-in.

The hunting fields are primarily composed of volunteer wheat, however, it should be noted that there is minimal wheat in the fields this year compared to previous seasons. Non-toxic shot is mandatory for all hunting activities within Swan Lake NWR.

For more information on dove hunting regulations, visit the Missouri Department of Conservation website.

