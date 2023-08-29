Disturbing child abuse videos on social media result in two arrests by Chillicothe Police

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department reported the arrest of two individuals on the evening of August 28 after videos surfaced on social media showing a man abusing children.

A woman was taken to Harrison County Jail on three counts of second-degree child endangerment, while a man was transported to Caldwell County Detention Center on three counts of second-degree child abuse.

Sergeant Cody Dysart stated that Chillicothe Police officers and detectives were alerted to the social media post and immediately contacted the woman who had made the post. She subsequently came to the police department to speak with officers and detectives, providing them with the videos in question.

Dysart noted that the woman had been in possession of the videos for a substantial amount of time and had failed to report the abuse. Both the woman and the man featured in the videos were subsequently taken into custody.

In other matters on August 28, Chillicothe Police officers responded to a reported trespasser in the 1000 block of Graves Street in the morning. The subject allegedly left the premises before officers arrived. Dysart said a report was generated to pursue trespassing charges, as the individual had previously been advised not to return to the property. As of the morning of August 29, the suspect had not been located.

Officers also responded to the 500 block of East Business 36 on the morning of August 28 regarding a potentially lost or stolen Missouri license plate. Dysart reported that the owner, who resides in the 2000 block of North Fair Street, was uncertain whether the plate had been stolen or had fallen off the vehicle. The plate is believed to have been stolen from that location.

In a separate incident on the night of August 28, officers were called to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a report of someone refusing to leave a property. Dysart stated that by the time officers arrived, the individual had already left. Officers later contacted the subject and issued a warning for alleged trespassing.

Related