Grundy County Delinquent Tax Sale nets nearly $20,000

Thirty properties sold for $19,760.74 during the Grundy County Delinquent Tax Sale on Aug. 28, generating a surplus of $3,957.97. An additional 12 properties sold in the post-third sale for $1,025.

The sale began with 76 properties offered by the Grundy County Collector-Treasurer’s Office, 26 of which were part of the post-third sale.

The highest bid came from a property in Trenton Township, fetching $3,000. Of that amount, $1,988.30 was considered surplus.

Other properties sold at the courthouse were distributed as follows: 20 in Madison Township, six in Franklin Township, two in Liberty Township, and one more in Trenton Township.

Approximately 20 people attended the delinquent tax sale.

