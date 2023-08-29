Free activities abound at the Hickory Threshing and Tractor Show on September 2nd

Local News August 29, 2023 KTTN News
Annual Hickory Threshing and Tractor Show
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Hickory Threshing and Tractor Show is set to offer a day of free activities on September 2nd. The event will take place in Hickory from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Threshing demonstrations are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. In addition to threshing, attendees can look forward to baling and blacksmithing demonstrations. The event will also feature a tractor and automobile show, offering something for everyone interested in agricultural and automotive history.

Food vendors will be on-site to cater to the culinary needs of attendees. Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs for a more comfortable experience.

For more information, contact David Key at 660-635-0613. Additional details about the September 2nd event can also be found on the Hickory Threshing and Tractor Show Facebook page.

Post Views: 58
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com