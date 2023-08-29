Free activities abound at the Hickory Threshing and Tractor Show on September 2nd

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Hickory Threshing and Tractor Show is set to offer a day of free activities on September 2nd. The event will take place in Hickory from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Threshing demonstrations are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. In addition to threshing, attendees can look forward to baling and blacksmithing demonstrations. The event will also feature a tractor and automobile show, offering something for everyone interested in agricultural and automotive history.

Food vendors will be on-site to cater to the culinary needs of attendees. Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs for a more comfortable experience.

For more information, contact David Key at 660-635-0613. Additional details about the September 2nd event can also be found on the Hickory Threshing and Tractor Show Facebook page.

