Grundy County Commission approves new tax levy; Construction on Northwest 110th Street Bridge slated for 2025

The Grundy County Commission approved the tax levy at a hearing on August 29. The rate for 2023 was set at $0.204 per $100 of assessed valuation, which is $0.004 less than last year.

The commission approved a statement of qualifications from Shannon Howe of the Howe Company, regarding Phase Two of the riverbank stabilization project for the Thompson River, west of Trenton.

Plans were approved for a bridge on Northwest 110th Street. Construction is tentatively scheduled to start on the bridge in 2025.

Northeast 122nd Street was anticipated to open sometime on August 29, following culvert and tube replacement.

