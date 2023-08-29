Trenton man arrested for failure to appear in court

Local News August 29, 2023August 29, 2023 KTTN News
Arrest Hands in Handcuff news graphic
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of a Trenton man on August 29 for a capias warrant due to his failure to appear in court. Twenty-four-year-old Dylan Corey Williams is set to be extradited from Sebastian County, Arkansas. His original charge was felony driving while his license was revoked or suspended.

No bond is permitted. He is scheduled to appear in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court on September 7.

Court documents accuse Williams of operating a motor vehicle on Highway 65 in July 2022 at a time when his operator’s license was revoked under state law.

Court records indicate that he has four previous convictions: driving while revoked in Independence Municipal Court in March 2022, two counts of peace disturbance in Jackson County Buckner Municipal Court in December 2019, and resisting arrest in Independence Circuit Court in November 2019.

