Chillicothe City Council sets new tax levy rates; Marijuana tax collection to start January 1, 2024

The Chillicothe City Council set the tax levy for funds on August 28. The rates were set at $0.6852 for the General Reserve Fund and $0.1927 for the Parks Fund. The total is $0.8779 per $100 of assessed valuation.

City Clerk Amy Hess reported that Weston Baker was appointed as the Second Ward Council Member. He will succeed Wayne Cunningham, who died on August 5.

Reappointments were made and approved for the Saint Luke’s Hospital of Chillicothe Board of Directors. They were for Dr. Scott Cady, Jennifer Lovell, and Carol Sloan. Their terms will expire on December 31, 2026.

The council approved the results from the special election held on August 8 to impose a 3% sales tax on sales of adult-use marijuana within the city. The collection will start on January 1. There is currently one adult-use marijuana facility in Chillicothe.

