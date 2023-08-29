Artists invited to showcase work at Mosaic Medical Center in Albany

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Artists, let your creativity take center stage by entering your artwork for consideration in The Art Experience at Mosaic Medical Center – Albany. Artists of all ages and experience levels are encouraged to create and submit artwork. The theme is the artist’s choice. Most media will be considered; however, due to the limitations of the venue, video and performance art cannot be accommodated.

Albany artist Sherri Hogue said she looks forward to submitting her work to the next installation of The Art Experience. “I love sharing my artwork and my time with others because it gives me the satisfaction that I am helping others in some small way,” Hogue said.

The deadline to submit artwork and entry forms is Friday, September 15, at 5 p.m.

The experience that patients, visitors, and caregivers have within the walls of Mosaic Medical Center – Albany is always a primary focus. The Foundation hopes to enhance that experience with the addition of original, inspiring, and healing art.

To learn more about The Art Experience, please contact Laura Almquist, community relations ambassador, at (660) 726-1262 or [email protected].

