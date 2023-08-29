General Mills to expand in Joplin, investing $48 million and creating 47 jobs

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

General Mills, a leading global food manufacturer, announced today that it will expand in Joplin, investing $48 million and creating 47 new jobs at its frozen dough plant location. The company’s expansion will increase its manufacturing and packaging capacity to meet increased demand and product innovation from food service customers. Construction is underway and is scheduled to be completed in early 2024.

“We’re proud to see an industry leader like General Mills investing and creating jobs in our state,” said Governor Mike Parson. “This company’s expansion in Joplin is great news for our southwest region and the hardworking Missourians who call the area home. Our commitment to improving infrastructure and strengthening our workforce continues to bring growth that’s benefitting communities statewide.”

General Mills’ expansion in Joplin will include the use of new technology, such as semi-automated processing and packaging, to improve production and operational efficiencies. Upon completion, the company’s Joplin location will have the capability to produce more than 1 billion pounds of frozen dough products each year.

For this expansion, General Mills will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also receiving assistance from Missouri One Start, a division of the Department of Economic Development. Missouri One Start assists eligible businesses with their recruitment and training needs.

Hiring efforts are currently underway, with onsite interviews held every Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the plant located on Stephens Boulevard in Joplin. For more information, visit the careers section of the General Mills website.

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale, and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Totino’s, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2023 net sales of U.S. $20.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

