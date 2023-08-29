Obituary: Charles Michael “Mike” Heckenbach

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Charles Michael “Mike” Heckenbach passed away at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph on August 27, 2023, at the age of 70 years, 11 months, and 2 days, following a two-year battle with cancer.

Mike was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on September 25, 1952, to Lenora Irene (Carver) Barnett and Thomas Louis Heckenbach. Raised in the city, he attended Park Hill School. After his sophomore year, he moved to Jameson, Missouri, where he graduated from Jameson R-III School in 1970. At school, he met his future wife, Callie A. Kirkpatrick. They married on June 6, 1971, and spent 52 years together. The couple had three children: Craig Alan, Michael Lee, and Cynthia Ann.

Mike was a farmer and mechanic who worked at several John Deere companies. He also worked at Porters in Cameron, insulating new homes.

A lover of the outdoors, Mike enjoyed fishing with his friends and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and his brother, Tom.

Mike is survived by his wife, Callie; his three children, Craig (Nikki) and Michael (Natalie) of Jameson, and Cyndi (Kenneth) of Cameron; his brother, Steve Heckenbach of Atlantic, Iowa; his sisters, Susie Deering of Arizona and Pam Horner of Taneyville; and his grandchildren, Haylie, Cody, Ashlyn, Kyleigh, Mikah, Mason, Caitlin, Hannah, Lainie, Faith, Preston, Jaiden, and four great-grandchildren; as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Mike has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany, Missouri. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorials may be made to Callie Heckenbach in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

