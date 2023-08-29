Obituary & Services: Phyllis K. (Stevens) King

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Phyllis King, a 75-year-old Liberty, MO resident, passed away at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, August 27, 2023, at her daughter’s residence in Liberty where she was under hospice care.

A visitation is scheduled from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M., Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Providence Baptist Church in Kansas City, MO. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at The Tenth Street Baptist Church in Trenton. There will be a visitation from 1:00 until service time. Burial will be in Martin Cemetery north of Trenton. Open viewing will be on Tuesday at Slater Neal Funeral Home in Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested to Crossroads Hospice and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Phyllis Kay King was born September 22, 1947, in Trenton to Clifford and Cecilia Mae (Crow) Stevens. On January 10, 1965, she was united in marriage to Richard Wayne King at Tenth Street Baptist Church in Trenton. Phyllis was a babysitter for many years before becoming an over-the-road truck driver with Richard. Later she owned and operated a motel with her husband and daughter in Thayer, MO. She was an avid card player.

Surviving relatives include her daughter Brenda (King) Sublett and husband Mark of Liberty, brother-in-laws Glen King and wife Kathy of Tindall, MO and Glen Carpenter of Siloam Springs, AR, grandchildren Nicki Swindler, Derek King and wife Elizabeth and Sara Ishmael and husband Jason, great-grandchildren Melody Swindler, Isaac Meyer, Alexander King, and Paislee Ishmael, many nieces and nephews and a dear family friend Sheri King.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a sister Patricia Carpenter, and a grandson-in-law Donnie Swindler.

Related