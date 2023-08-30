Single-vehicle crash in Saline County injures man from Maysville

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A single-vehicle accident occurred on King Avenue between 195th Road and Mount Olive Road at approximately 6:50 p.m. in Saline County on August 29, 2023, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The accident resulted in moderate injuries for one occupant and minor damage to the vehicle involved.

The accident involved a black 2020 Ford Fusion driven by Patrick S. Powers, 35, of Marshall, Missouri. According to Tpr. J. A. Crewse of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Ford Fusion was traveling southbound when it veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Issac A. Welling, a 27-year-old male from Maysville, was an occupant in the Ford Fusion at the time of the accident. Welling sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Fitzgibbon Hospital by Marshal EMS for medical treatment.

The vehicle sustained minor damage and was towed to Mill’s Motors by Cadwell’s Towing.

Related