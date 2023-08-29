Free program offered to instruct parents regarding Missouri’s Graduated Driver License Law

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A free program in Keytesville on August 30th will teach parents about Missouri’s Graduated Driver License Law. First Impact will be at the Chariton County Courthouse from 6:45 to 8:15.

Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mike Claypole and University of Missouri Health Educator Allyn Workman will speak. They will provide attendees with tools to monitor, coach, and support new teen drivers.

Registration for August 30th’s program is available online at this link or by calling the Chariton County Extension Office at 660-288-3239.

Related