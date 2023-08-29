Obituary & Services: (infant) Grayson Hex Brouhard

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Grayson Hex Brouhard, age 6 months, a resident of Wheeling, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Grayson was born the son of Shane and Elitza (Crouch) Brouhard on January 29, 2023, in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Survivors include his parents, Shane and Elitza Brouhard of Wheeling, Missouri; two brothers, Shane Axton and Waylon Jax Brouhard of Wheeling, Missouri; one sister, Bellamy Anne Brouhard of Wheeling, Missouri; maternal grandparents, Adam and Lora Crouch of Chillicothe, Missouri; his uncles and aunt, Gregory Crouch and Ashton Crouch, of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Robert Cannon and wife, Melissa, one cousin, Abby Cannon, of Lawrence, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Billie Brouhard.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, on Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Grayson Hex Brouhard Memorial Fund (please make checks out to Shane and Elitza Brouhard) and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

