Obituary & Services: Ronald Frank Cooper

Ronald Frank Cooper, 90, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 1:30 A.M., Monday, August 28, 2023, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, September 1, 2023, at South Evans Christian Church northeast of Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in South Evans Cemetery.

Family visitation will be held Friday from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the church.

Open visitation will be Thursday from 9:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri.

Memorials to either: Shiloh Home, Grundy County Food Pantry or Bright Futures Trenton (Food Pals) and they may be left with the funeral home.

Mr. Cooper was born May 12, 1933, in Trenton, Missouri the son of Frank Truman and Alpha Lilly Wise Cooper. He graduated from Trenton High School and did one year of College before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. Raised cattle and sold produce on his farm. He sang with the 4 dimensions.

On December 27, 1980, he was married to Janet Johnson Brown.

His survivors include his wife Janet of the home; four daughters Beth Schoell and husband George, Trenton, Missouri, Maria Lynn and husband Marc, Holts Summit, Missouri, Debi Langdon and husband Rick, Sedalia, Missouri, Becky Smith and husband Mike, Trenton, Missouri; one son Stan Brown and wife Amanda, Sedalia, Missouri; fourteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Lois Jean Cooper Veatch, and one brother Russell Wayne Cooper.

