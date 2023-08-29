Livingston County Sheriff’s Department releases report on incidents, investigations and arrests for August, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department has released its incident reports, most-wanted updates, and other arrests for August. The reports detail a range of incidents from domestic disturbances to traffic violations.

Incident Reports

On August 4 at 9:33 a.m., the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department responded to calls in Wheeling regarding a black male jumping into traffic on Highway 36. Another call reported a domestic disturbance between a male and a female in the area. Deputies located both adults, concluding that the male was grieving the loss of a parent and had no intention of self-harm. The matter was resolved after interviewing all parties involved.

On August 10, Livingston County Sheriff’s Department initiated an investigation into an alleged forcible rape and domestic assault in the northern part of Livingston County. An arrest was made on August 11.

On the afternoon of August 21, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department addressed a situation involving a distraught female in Farmersville who was reportedly causing a disturbance. A Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) form was completed for a mental health evaluation, and no criminal violation was found.

On August 25, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department began investigations into multiple incidents in Ludlow, including property damage, attempted burglary, and assault with a deadly weapon. A male suspect reportedly drove into a yard, destroying a mailbox, and attempted to force entry into a home. The suspect also brandished a large hammer, threatening witnesses before leaving the area. The report has been submitted to the prosecuting attorney for consideration.

On August 25 and 26, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department investigated cases of young puppies being abandoned near animal shelters. Fortunately, the shelters were able to care for the puppies.

On August 26, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department responded to a tragic incident where a very young child was found unresponsive in bed at a rural location. Despite concerted efforts from family and medical staff, the child could not be revived.

Most-Wanted Updates

On August 21, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department extradited Joseph A. Kincaid, 38, from Clark County on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged probation violation related to possession of a controlled substance.

Other Arrests

Several arrests were made for various offenses, including speeding and failure to appear in court. Notably, Juan Garcia Flores, 37, was arrested on charges of alleged felony rape and domestic assault.

Additional Information

Livingston County Sheriff’s Department has also been active in transporting prisoners, attending training conferences, and conducting interviews for deputy sheriff positions. The office currently has 42 people in custody, including nine female detainees.

For those with Concealed Carry Permits, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reminds the public to check expiration dates and renew them as necessary.

