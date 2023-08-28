Tragic drowning incident claims the life of 2-year-old at Lake of the Ozarks

State News August 28, 2023
Drowning Tragedy News Graphic
On Sunday, August 27, 2023, a 2-year-old boy from Fairview Heights, Illinois, was found drowned at Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, led by Trooper. M.M. Guinnip (#310), responded to the scene at 9:45 a.m. near the 18.8 + 7.4-mile mark on the Grand Glaize Arm of the lake.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the young victim wandered away from his family and was later discovered in the water. When the child was discovered, he was not wearing a flotation device. 

He was transported to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance, but upon arrival at Lake Regional Hospital, the child was pronounced deceased at 11:30 a.m. by Dr. Angela Clay.

Park Rangers J. Walker (R26) and K.N. Robertson (R28) assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol in the investigation.

 

This article was written by AI Joe as we call him, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt giving attribution to the entity that provided the information or news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.