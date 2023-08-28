One dead, three injured in Lake of the Ozarks boating accident

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A boating accident occurred on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 7:42 PM at the 24 Mile Mark Main Channel of Lake of the Ozarks, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries. The accident is currently under investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Crash Team, led by Trooper J.R. Hardy (#615) and Corporal B.J. Blankenbeker (#895).

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident involved a 32-foot 2008 Crownline boat operated by Bobby G. Childers, a 60-year-old male from Sunrise Beach, Missouri. The boat was traveling north when it came too close to a dock, struck a large wake, and subsequently collided with a breakwater.

Childers sustained moderate injuries and was not wearing a flotation device at the time of the accident. He was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

Nicolette L. McKenna, a 44-year-old female occupant from Sunrise Beach, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene by Camden County M.E. Crystal Lloyd at 8:48 PM. She was not wearing a flotation device.

Connor J. Wilkie, a 21-year-old male occupant from Kansas City, and Curtis J. Wilkie, a 49-year-old male occupant also from Kansas City both sustained minor injuries and were not wearing flotation devices. They were transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The boat suffered total damage and was removed from the scene by Lake Tow.

The investigation is being assisted by CPL D.D. Mathes (#843), TPR M.D. Easton (#292), TPR D.G. Green (#157), TPR B.N. Hunsicker (#716), TPR A.A. Lindley (#840), Osage Beach Fire, and Osage Beach Ambulance.

