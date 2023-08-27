Freightliner collides with Chevrolet pickup on Highway 36

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A two-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 36 at Anabel on August 25, 2023, at approximately 4:15 PM, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The collision involved a 2007 Freightliner and a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, both of which were traveling eastbound.

The Freightliner, driven by Al-Ashaar Slem-Sasser-Sasser, 30, of Melvindale, MI, collided with the rear of the Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Shane I Viers, 48, of Macon.

According to TPR Sapp (Badge #212), who was the first to arrive at the scene, the Chevrolet Silverado had slowed down to make a turn when it was struck from behind by the Freightliner. Viers sustained minor injuries in the collision and was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital by private vehicle. Al-Ashaar Slem-Sasser-Sasser did not report any injuries.

Both vehicles were totaled in the crash. The Freightliner was towed by Gabrielson’s Towing, while the Chevrolet Silverado was towed by its owner. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Trooper Sapp (Badge #212) was assisted at the scene of the crash by Tooper Fuller (Badge #537).

