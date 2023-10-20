TMU to flush water distribution system east of Highway 65 beginning Monday

Local News October 20, 2023October 20, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Fire Hydrant being flushed
Trenton Municipal Utilities (TMU) announced that its staff would commence systematic flushing of the water distribution system starting Monday, October 23, 2023, a process expected to span the subsequent two weeks.

The flushing operations, part of the utility’s semi-annual water treatment protocol, will initially focus on areas east of Highway 65, extending to the city limits. This maintenance is integral to enhancing the overall quality of drinking water provided to residents.

Residents might observe some water discoloration during the flushing hours, scheduled from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. TMU advises running the tap for a brief period to ensure water clarity before using it for tasks like laundry, or better, to defer such activities until after the designated flushing hours.

Additionally, households may encounter diminished water pressure intermittently. For inquiries or further information, residents can reach out to the Water Treatment Plant directly at 660-359-3211.

Digital Correspondent

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.