TMU to flush water distribution system east of Highway 65 beginning Monday

Trenton Municipal Utilities (TMU) announced that its staff would commence systematic flushing of the water distribution system starting Monday, October 23, 2023, a process expected to span the subsequent two weeks.

The flushing operations, part of the utility’s semi-annual water treatment protocol, will initially focus on areas east of Highway 65, extending to the city limits. This maintenance is integral to enhancing the overall quality of drinking water provided to residents.

Residents might observe some water discoloration during the flushing hours, scheduled from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. TMU advises running the tap for a brief period to ensure water clarity before using it for tasks like laundry, or better, to defer such activities until after the designated flushing hours.

Additionally, households may encounter diminished water pressure intermittently. For inquiries or further information, residents can reach out to the Water Treatment Plant directly at 660-359-3211.