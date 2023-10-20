Milan Chamber of Commerce, Milan School District announce upcoming Trunk or Treat events

The Milan Chamber of Commerce has officially announced it will host a trunk or treat event, set to take place on Milan Square on October 29. The festivities are scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m., providing the community with an opportunity to celebrate the Halloween season.

In the case of inclement weather, the event will be relocated to the Sullivan County Expo Center to ensure participants can enjoy the activities without inconvenience.

Attendees can look forward to complimentary hot dogs, various games, and mini-train rides, enhancing the festive atmosphere. The Chamber encourages community members to participate in this safe, family-friendly alternative to traditional trick-or-treating.

The Milan C-2 School District will hold an Itty Bitty Trunk or Treat event next week.

The event will be in the school parking lot on October 26th from 5 to 6 o’clock. If there is inclement weather, the event will be in the school cafeteria.

Children up to preschool age can participate.