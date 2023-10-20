Obituary: Wendi Michelle (Whorton) Erickson

Wendi Erickson, a 45 years old, Columbia, MO resident and former Trenton, MO resident, passed away at her residence Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

She is to be cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. A family memorial and inurnment at Maple Grove Cemetery in Trenton will be at a later date. Memorial donations are suggested to Fresh Start or Xeven and Zander Whorton Educational Fund and may be mailed or left with the funeral home.

Wendi Michelle (Whorton) Erickson was born November 12, 1977, in Trenton to Gary and Teresa (Bowyer) Whorton. She graduated from Trenton High School and then attended North Central Missouri College before receiving an L.P.N. nursing degree. Wendi worked at Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton and at hospitals and nursing homes in Columbia. She enjoyed farm living, live music, and caring for rescued cats.

Surviving relatives include her father Gary of Trenton, sons Xeven Drake Whorton and Zander Lane Whorton of Strafford, MO, a brother Dustin Whorton and wife Tiffany of Trenton, and a sister Heather Dimitt-Fletcher and husband Glen of Columbia, grandmother Dolores Tolen of Chillicothe, Mo., nieces, Timberlyn Whorton, Trenton, MO, Kayla Fagen (Grant), Dallas Center, IA, nephew, Kohner Geyer, Trenton, MO. She was preceded in death by her mother.