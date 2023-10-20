Obituary & Services: Danny Ray “Frog” Courtney

Danny Ray “Frog” Courtney, 71 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 19, 2023, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Missouri.

Danny was born December 22, 1951, in Newtown, Missouri to Earl W. and Minnie (Burkhart) Courtney, they preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by, a son, Chris Michael Courtney; a brother, Bobby Courtney; a sister, Pauline Deeds; a nephew, Fred Courtney.

Frog was survived by: Two sons, Jason Courtney of Milan, and Jeff Courtney and wife Megan of Milan; Grandchildren, Megan Karren and husband Rhett, Jerret Courtney, Hayden Courtney, and Haylee Courtney; Great Grandchildren, Laney, Molly, Clara, and Ella Karren; a sister, Betty Stubbs of Milan; and Nephews, David Richardson and wife Terri Lynn, Bobby Ray Richardson and wife Lori, Rick Courtney, and Mike Deeds and a niece, Cheryl Thompson and husband Gary.

Frog grew up in Milan, graduating from Milan C-II High School. After graduation, he worked for F.M. Stampers for a bit, then started working at Alltel, where he worked for over 20 years. He enjoyed going hunting and fishing, arrowhead hunting, and backroading with his friends.

A service for Frog will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, October 23, 2023, at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan. Burial will follow at the Scobee Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour before the service, starting at 1:00 p.m.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Scobee Cemetery.