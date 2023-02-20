Obituary & Services: Stephen D. Offield

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Mr. Stephen D. Offield, 95, a resident of Kansas City, Missouri died at 7:43 P.M., Sunday, February 19, 2023, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at noon, Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Maple Grove Cemetery, Trenton, Missouri.

Open visitation will be Tuesday from 9:00 A.M. till service time at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri.

Memorials to College Of The Ozark, Point Look Out, Missouri and they may be left with the funeral home.

Mr. Offield was born November 28, 1927, in Trenton, Missouri the son of Oscar Daniel and Ethel Stevens Offield. He was a retired salesman working for Macy’s in Kansas City, Missouri.

On April 2, 1961, he was married to Joan Chandler. She preceded him in death on September 25, 2019.

His survivors include one son Stan Offield of the home; three grandsons Daniel Offield, Kansas City, Missouri, Steven Offield, and his wife Haley, Kansas City, Missouri and Matthew Offield, Kansas City, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and one sister Pauline Wimmer.

Related